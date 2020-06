SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — An out-of-control COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin State Prison grew to 1,100 confirmed cases among inmates and staff members Monday with seriously ill convicts being transferred to ICU units across the San Francisco Bay Area.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s web site, there were 1,011 active cases Monday morning among the 3,776 inmates housed at the facility.

