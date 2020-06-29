SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Victor Hayes stood up in the makeshift courtroom at Sacramento State Monday as prosecutors detailed the 1977 East Area Rapist attack on him and his girlfriend at his home on La Rivera Drive.

Hayes has been outspoken in his belief that Joseph DeAngelo was on duty as an Auburn police officer when he attacked Hayes and his girlfriend.

This day is not bringing closure for him.

During the hearing Monday, Hayes stood up to interrupt court proceedings and said he did not want to be named a John Doe in this case. The judge asked him to wait his turn to speak.

Outside the courtroom, Hayes talked about his concerns that this plea deal is not getting to the root of DeAngelo’s crime spree. He asks, how this could go on for so long.

“The sad part about all this is…is if you were a betting man you would never bet that this would have got that far….there’s no way that this man should have ever got to Southern California to do what he was doing,” Hayes said.

Hayes has called on the city of Auburn to release DeAngelo’s time cards from his days as an officer.

“It’s important that it’s known that he used the tools that are afforded to him by taxpayers’ money and all that to pull all these shenanigans off and do all this stuff,” he said.

Hayes is one of DeAngelo’s many victims who has meticulously combed through details of this case. He has archives and records of various instances. He feels there is a lot more to learn about how DeAngelo got away for so long.