LAKE CAMANCHE (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy has drowned at Lake Camanche after helping a younger boy who was struggling in the water, authorities say.

The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near the Eucalyptus Day Use Area of the lake.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses say a 12-year-old had entered the water and started struggling since he didn’t know how to swim. A 17-year-old friend of the boy then went in to help him.

The older boy was able to hand the 12-year-old to another nearby swimmer, but the 17-year-old started having trouble himself. Witnesses say the teen started getting tired and apparently suffered a leg cramp; he then went underwater and other friends called 911.

A search team soon responded to the scene and started looking for the teen. The boy’s body was soon discovered by a dive team about 30 feet from the shore in 14’ of water.

The name of the teen hasn’t been released by the sheriff’s office at this point.

Authorities say this is the second drowning in as many weeks in Calaveras County.