TRACY (CBS13) — A missing 12-year-old boy and his mother were found late Monday night during a traffic stop on Stockton, CHP said.

The boy and his mother, 31-year-old Nikki Sweezey, were the subjects of an AMBER Alert issued last week in Colorado.

Tracy-area CHP officers spotted the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on I-5 and pulled over the vehicle at Charter Way in Stockton. The officers were able to confirm the identities of the driver and the boy and took Nikki Sweezey into custody.

The boy was taken into protective custody and authorities are working to transport him and his mother back to Colorado.