ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Families and teachers in Elk Grove are anxiously waiting to see how education will look when the new school year begins come fall.

On Tuesday, the Elk Grove Unified School District will be presenting a plan that should give people a better idea.

The district is working on a plan to present for the Department of Education for reopening. Some of the options include doing distance learning for the year, a hybrid of in-person and distance learning, or a full return to classes.

In a survey, the district says 42 percent of parents favored the hybrid learning plan for the upcoming school year.

There are a total of 67 schools in Elk Grove Unified’s boundaries, making it the fifth-largest school district in California. It was one of the first school districts to close and eventually switch to distance learning at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.