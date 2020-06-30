FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police in Fairfield are searching for a driver who struck a child on her bicycle last week and fled the scene.

According to a press release from the Fairfield Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 22 at 1:26 p.m. The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was riding her bike in front of Green Valley Middle School when she was hit by a car.

Without getting out of the car to check on the girl, police say the driver left the scene. Surveillance video shows the suspect car is a black 2002-2006 Toyota Camry. They believe the vehicle has damage to the front-right corner and could be missing the side mirror.

A witness at the scene told police the driver was an adult male with short hair.

Police say the girl was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s family is working with police to offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.