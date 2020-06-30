Comments
PITTSBURG (KPIX) — The continuing surge of coronavirus cases in California and the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend will force a rollback in the state’s phased reopening plans, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday.
Newsom previewed new measures as California once again shattered its daily record for new COVID-19 cases – with some 8,300 new infections from Sunday to Monday.
Over the last 24 hours, Newsom said there were 6,376 new cases, with hospitalizations up 6.3 percent, ICU patients up 4.3 percent, and the 14-day testing positivity rate increasing to 5.6 percent.