SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is paying $15,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit.

Video shows the 2018 incident outside of a convenience store in South Land Park. An officer asked Craig Williams for his ID after he left his car idling. When Williams refuses, the officer slammed him against the wall and took him into custody.

In the lawsuit, Williams said the fact that he is Black was a substantial factor in the alleged assault. Sacramento NAACP spokesperson Betty Williams also said Craig Williams’ arrest was racially motivated and called for an independent investigation in 2018.

READ MORE: Calls Mount For Investigation After Man Arrested After Leaving Car Idling In Sacramento

Sacramento city leaders are set to tackle police reform measures Wednesday. In the wake of George Floyd’s death and social justice rallies, Mayor Darrell Steinberg has proposed shifting non-criminal 911 calls to trained professionals instead of officers.

He also wants to hire an inspector general to oversee the department.