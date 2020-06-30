Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police have launched a homicide investigation after an 18-year-old shooting victim died from his injuries.
Police say the victim was shot on June 22 in the 400 block of Delhi Avenue. The victim was allegedly sitting in a vehicle around 10:43 p.m. when another vehicle drove by and fired several gunshots, striking the victim.
He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and died several days later. The victim’s identity was not released.
Officers did not release any suspect information and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the police department.