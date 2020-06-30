Family Of Murdered Librarian Suing Police And DA's OfficeThe lawsuit seeks the release of tracing result from the weapon allegedly used in her killing.

12 minutes ago

George Floyd Mural Taken From Community Fence In DavisVirgine Bock says a portrait of George Floyd was stolen from a community fence in Davis.

41 minutes ago

Sacramento Pays $15,000 To Settle Police Brutality LawsuitThe City of Sacramento is paying $15,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit.

42 minutes ago

Will Students Be Returning To Class This Fall?Summer is going by faster than normal and school is just a couple short months away. School districts in our area are beginning to make plans for what learning will look like for students.

45 minutes ago

Latino Community Hit Hard By CoronavirusCOVID-19 in California is hitting the Latino community especially hard.

47 minutes ago