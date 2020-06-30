STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman was arrested Sunday night on attempted vehicle theft charges after allegedly jumping in a man’s vehicle and trying to take off while he was pumping gas.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Waterloo Road in Stockton. A man called the sheriff’s office after he said 33-year-old Cassie Lair got into his vehicle and tried to steal it while he was pumping gas on the passenger side.

Lair reportedly tried to shift the vehicle into gear but was unsuccessful. The victim was able to get his keys from her and then locked her inside the car while waiting for deputies to arrive.

Deputies say Lair was under the influence and had a pair of brass knuckles on her. She was booked into the San Joaquin County jail on charges of attempted vehicle theft, possession of an illegal weapon, and an outstanding warrant.