SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has died after an early morning shooting in south Sacramento, police say.
The incident happened along the 2900 block of 33rd Avenue.
Sacramento police say officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting report. At the scene, officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Medics soon pronounced the man dead at the scene, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Detectives are now canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses.
No motive has been identified at this point and no description of any possible suspect has been released. The man’s name and age have also not been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact detectives at (916) 808-5471.