STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A former Stanislaus County mayor was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer while driving drunk.
Authorities say former Hughson mayor Tom Crowder rear-ended another driver last Friday near Patterson.
After the crash, Crowder allegedly discouraged the other driver from calling the police, saying the damage wasn’t that bad. Investigators say he then pulled out a badge and said he was a CHP officer.
Crowder eventually drove away after the other driver started taking photos of his license plate.
He was later arrested at his home on charges of impersonating an officer, hit and run, and DUI. CHP says Crowder admitted to using the fake badge and showed it to officers. The replica CHP badge can reportedly be purchased on the internet.