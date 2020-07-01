EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS3) — An upscale East Sacramento restaurant is temporarily closing after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine let customers know they were closing down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant said all employees will now be tested for the virus and staff members will self-quarantine for the next two weeks. Kru also plans to fully sanitize the restaurant.

READ ALSO: California Orders Indoor Dining To Halt In Sacramento, 18 Other Counties

They plan to reopen on July 12, pending further test results.

The restaurant wrote, “Despite our team’s best efforts to comply and commit to operating safely, this is an example of how anyone can be vulnerable to COVID-19. Please take this as a precaution to follow all social-distancing guidelines to ensure your safety and the safety of others.”