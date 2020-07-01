Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) — A driver has died after their car ended up wedged underneath the back of a big rig in an early morning crash in Manteca.
The incident happened a little after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Airport Way and West Louise Avenue.
Manteca police say the car actually struck two semi-trucks at the scene. It went under the trailer of the one of the big rigs, then eventually struck an unoccupied semi-truck that was parked.
Due to the vehicle having enough momentum to hit both big rigs, investigators believe speed
was a factor in the crash.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name has not been released at this point.
Lanes were back open by 7 a.m.