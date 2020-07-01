Driver Dies After Striking 2 Big Rigs In MantecaA driver has died after their car ended up wedged underneath the back of a big rig in an early morning crash in Manteca.

Gov. Newsom Expected To Announce Reopening Rollback As Coronavirus SurgesGov. Gavin Newsom is hinting that he will tighten coronavirus restrictions for California's nearly 40 million residents as a COVID-19 surge has counties rushing to close down bars and beaches ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Man Dead After Shooting In South Sacramento NeighborhoodA man has died after an early morning shooting in south Sacramento, police say.

'My Dad Was My Best Friend': Sacramento Woman Remembers Father Who Died Suddenly From CoronavirusCoronavirus cases in California are hitting the Latino community especially hard. In some counties, they have doubled the mortality rate compared to white people.