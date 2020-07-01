LINDA (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating if a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead is related to a shooting at a Yuba County motel parking lot.

The crash happened just minutes after the shooting, which took place Tuesday night at the motel along the 800 block of N. Beale Road in the East Linda area. According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was hurt after a bullet struck her car while she was pulling out of the parking lot.

Witnesses told investigators that there had been an argument earlier in the evening between people in the parking lot and an unidentified man in a car. Eventually, the man came back and opened fire from the car he was driving.

The suspect drove off. Minutes later, a crash involving a car and a motorcyclist happened just down the road. Whoever hit the motorcyclist ditched their car, as it was found abandoned nearby.

Deputies have not been able to find the hit-and-run suspect.

Authorities say the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old Yuba City man, has died. The woman hurt in the shooting has been treated and released from the hospital.