LINCOLN (CBS13) — Authorities say five people were taken to the hospital after a crash near Lincoln late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. along Nelson Lane, near Highway 65.

According to California Highway Patrol, an SUV was stopped at the light when it was rear-ended by a sedan. The sedan then veered into a traffic light, where it finally came to a rest.

Officers say there were a man and a woman inside the sedan. Both were transported to the hospital with just minor injuries.

Three people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital with complaint of pain.

Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol look to have been factors in the crash, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the sedan rear-ending the SUV.

Roadways are open through the area.