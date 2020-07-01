SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cresco Restaurant Equipment & Supply Co. has items on the shelves Manager Addison Williams never imagined stocking before.

“Gloves, all kinds of shields, who would have thought acrylic shields would be a thing right now?” said Williams.

From extra bottles of hand sanitizer to face masks and surface sanitizers, Williams says it’s been a struggle to keep up with all the changes. Restaurants now need different kinds of supplies to stay safely in business.

“I’ve got an order of gloves that I placed two to three months ago they can’t tell me when- they have no idea how soon I can get them. Face masks took us six weeks to find them and get them,” said Williams.

Julia Draper is one of his customers.

“I’m going soon as I leave here to go get some more tables. Hopefully, they have some,” said Draper.

Draper owns Creekside Diner in Rio Linda. Just after she put up the “Welcome Back” sign, she’s now devastated and angry at the governor’s orders to shut down indoor dining again.

“I was very, very, very mad. Because we just started getting business back and we’re still only at 50%,” said Draper.

Draper says she’s lost roughly $60,000 in business since the pandemic started.

“It’s very aggravating, very aggravating. I just hope my community can help me out again. They did a lot the last time,” said Draper.

Now it’s back to stocking extra to-go containers for Williams. He says freezers have also been selling more as restaurants don’t want to waste any food they can’t sell.

“If no one’s going to restaurants, which means they’re not going to come to us. It’s a domino effect, unfortunately, when it comes to this,” said Williams.