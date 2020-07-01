Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died and another person was injured after a crash near North Natomas Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. along W. Elkhorn Boulevard, near Highway 99.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. Traffic is now shut down along W. Elkhorn Boulevard the area due to the incident.
Sacramento Fire Department officials confirm that one person has died in the crash. Another person is being treated by fire personnel at the scene.
