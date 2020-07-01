YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Citing rising increases in coronavirus cases, Yolo County announced it will close bars and indoor dine-in restaurants ahead of the holiday weekend for at least three weeks.

This comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Sacramento and 18 other counties to halt indoor dining. The governor announced on Wednesday he was directing several sectors to close their indoor operations as coronavirus cases continue to spread at “alarming” rates. The action will only impact businesses in the 19 counties already on the state’s watch list, which includes Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano and Stanislaus counties.

Yolo County is not included on that list, but the county public health officials said in a press release, the county is “likely to exceed the elevated disease transmission criteria on the State of California’s County Data Monitoring.”

The closures will align Yolo County with the counties on the County Monitoring List and hopefully slow the spread of the virus, according to a press release.

The following businesses will have to close effective July 3 at 12:01 a.m. for at least three weeks:

All bars and breweries (indoor and outdoor)

Indoor dine-in restaurants

Indoor wineries and tasting rooms

Indoor movie theaters

Indoor family entertainment centers (for examples: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Indoor oos and museums

Cardrooms (except those on tribal land)

As of Wednesday, Yolo County reported a case rate of 87 per 100,00 residents over a two-week period and a positivity rate of 7.1%.

Per the state’s guidelines, counties will be flagged for elevated disease transmission if they have a case rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period, or have a case rate of more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period AND a testing positivity rate of greater than 8% of test results over a 7-day period.