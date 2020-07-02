Filed Under:CHP, Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a crash along Highway 4 near Discovery Bay early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is at the intersection of SR-4 and Discovery Bay Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

California Highway Patrol’s Contra Costa division confirms one person was killed in the crash.

SR-4 is completely closed in the area due to the crash investigation. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route, as it’s unknown when the road will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply