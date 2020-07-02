DISCOVERY BAY (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a crash along Highway 4 near Discovery Bay early Thursday afternoon.
The scene is at the intersection of SR-4 and Discovery Bay Boulevard.
FATALITY at SR-4 & Discovery Bay Blvd in East County happening now. Road completely closed for investigation & sigalert issued. Unknown time of opening. Seek alternate routes. More info to come shortly & thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/9yXCoM0SEk
— CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) July 2, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.
California Highway Patrol’s Contra Costa division confirms one person was killed in the crash.
SR-4 is completely closed in the area due to the crash investigation. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route, as it’s unknown when the road will reopen.