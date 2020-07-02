ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Fourth of July show will go on, at least in Elk Grove.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged municipalities whose counties made the state’s coronavirus watch list to consider canceling their shows. While many have already done so, Elk Grove leaders say their show is unique.

While typically held every year at Elk Grove Park, this time around the Sky Concert is being held at a “secret location,” organizers say. Larger shells and higher displays mean more people from neighborhoods around the city will be able to see the show.

“Our Sky Concert is very different from a typical firework show. To my knowledge, it’s the only one of its kind in the State,” said Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann in a statement.

The goal is to ensure people can enjoy the show by just looking up from the comfort of their homes.

Still, after Newsom’s urging, some other municipalities have canceled their shows. On Thursday, both Rancho Cordova and Manteca pumped the brakes on their events.

Sales for personal use fireworks are still open in areas that allow them.