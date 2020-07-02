JENNY LIND (CBS13) — A search on for a man suspected of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Calaveras County.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about a disturbance along the 9000 block of Scenic Valley Road in the Jenny Lind community. The caller reported that there was a driver kicking up dust in front of his home.

An argument soon followed. At some point during that argument, the sheriff’s office says 60-year-old Roger Wayne Anderson got out of his trailer and shot his neighbor’s dog to death.

Anderson then allegedly pointed the handgun at his neighbor and threatened to kill him.

Eventually, Anderson took off in an older, blue Ford Expedition. Deputies were able to talk with Anderson on the phone at some point after – urging him to turn himself in – but he hasn’t been seen since.

Anderson is facing several felony charges, including animal cruelty, grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal threats and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Anyone who sees Anderson who knows where he is is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 754-6500.