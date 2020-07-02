Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating after a shooting left a person dead in south Sacramento late Wednesday night.
The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. along the 5500 block of Mack Road, near Center Parkway.
Very few details about the incident have been released at this point. Sacramento police have only said that a person with gunshot wounds was found in the area and taken to the hospital, where they later died.
No suspect information has been released.
Investigators were still out through the early Thursday morning hours.