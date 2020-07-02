State Flip-Flops On Youth Sports: No Team Drills Or Conditioning Allowed In Any CountyFrom high school football to soccer clubs, many kids are back to team drills and training. But the state tells CBS13 those teams are violating state health orders and could be guilty of a misdemeanor.

'20-Under Might Not Win It If Greens Are Soft', Says Nick Faldo On Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club yielded plenty of low scores in the Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year, even as Nate Lashley ran away with the trophy.

Oakland A's Looking To Fill Seats With Cardboard CutoutsThe Oakland Athletics might have some fans at home games after all. Well, sort of.

No River Cats, Ports Or Nuts Games This Year: MiLB Cancels 2020 SeasonBaseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.