SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A retired corrections officer accused of several Sacramento-area rapes between 1992 and 1994 pleaded guilty Thursday.

Mark Manteuffel entered a guilty plea to two counts of forcible rape and one count of sodomy for one victim, admitting he caused great bodily injury and used a knife for each crime. He also pleaded guilty to one count of forcible rape with the use of a knife for the other victim.

Manteuffel was arrested in 2019 with the help of the same DNA technology that led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer. He was accused of carrying out three violent rapes.

In the first two cases, women were raped and tortured with a knife in their own home. In the third case, he reportedly used a stun gun on a college student and dragged her off where he committed “monstrous crimes.”

Manteuffel worked in federal prisons and lectured at Sacramento State. He lived in East Sacramento and went to Sac State — even worked there briefly.