SONORA (CBS13) – A man arrested at an inn in Sonora was found in possession of heroin and a stolen chainsaw and was determined as a suspect wanted in connection to an antique store robbery in Jamestown last month, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Deputies responded just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday to the Aladdin Motor Inn to reports of the stolen chainsaw out of the bed of a customer’s truck.

The sheriff’s office said investigators identified two other customers of the inn as suspects and contacted them in their room. They were identified as Samantha Miccichi, 27, of Sonora, and Jared Mobley, 25, of Southerland.

Both were found to be on searchable probation and. Mobley had already had an active misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities said a K9 located over 20 grams of heroin, evidence of other drug sales and drug-related paraphernalia. A forged check was also located in Mobley’s possession and the drug sales evidence and paraphernalia were found to belong to also belong to him. Deputies said the heroin was in Miccichi’s possession as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Miccichi was cited at the scene and released. Mobley faces charges possession of narcotics for sale, grand theft, possession of a forged check, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mobley was linked as a suspect wanted in a robbery that occurred on June 19 at D&D Antiques in Jamestown. The items stolen in the robbery equaled approximately $150, deputies said.

He faces an additional robbery charge due to the Jamestown case.