ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Wackford Aquatic Center in Elk Grove is welcoming back swimmers today at 30 percent capacity.

Like many things these days, your next trip to the pool will look a little different because of the pandemic. Facility officials say visitors will be required to wear masks inside buildings and outside on the pool deck.

Some people we spoke to say they are being cautious about getting back in the water.

“I wouldn’t feel that comfortable. I’d hold off just a little bit longer…just playing it safe,” said one person.

Sunsplash in Roseville is also welcoming people back for slip-and-slide fun.

The park’s website recommends that all guests wear masks and requires following social distancing guidelines. Their automated phone system also states the park requires people to use masks when inside buildings and they encourage visitors to wear them in line, but they aren’t required in the water park.

But the reopenings come with concerns regarding the risk of catching the coronavirus in the water.

We spoke to an epidemiologist at Stanford University who says those living with at-risk people should think twice about diving back in…

“not because of your own health but because you want to protect your grandmother. But that said, the chance of picking up an infection from an outdoor environment is low. The chance in a pool is much lower….”

Guests at both parks are also being asked to follow social distancing guidelines.