SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled at Cal Expo because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still enjoy your fair favorites thanks to a little forethought.

Cal Expo’s catering service put together a fair-food festival to-go menu and received 700 pre-orders, and it’s all cooked on-site.

“This time you could get a turkey leg and corn that was a meal, it’s a minimum two meals, but you could also go a la carte and get a bacon-wrapped hot dog and those are $8-10, so reasonably priced,” said Cal Expo’s Deputy General Manager of Business Development & Marketing, Margaret Mohr.

Children’s light-up toys were also available as part of the to-go offering.

Food items on the menu are usually served during trade shows and the California State Fair, which was also canceled due to the pandemic.

Losing the fair meant a loss of 60 percent of Cal Expo’s annual revenue so that had leaders looking at other ways to bring in money.

“Every day is a new day. We have some ideas we want to do for some festival drive-in things we would like to open up safely,” Mohr said