JENNY LIND (CBS13) — A man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Jenny Lind surrendered to authorities, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

Roger Wayne Anderson, 60, of Jenny Lind, surrendered himself to the Calaveras County Jail at around 7 p.m. on Thursday and is being held on $1,185,000 bail, authorities said.

He faces several felony charges, including animal cruelty, grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, criminal threats and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday regarding a disturbance along the 9000 block of Scenic Valley Road in the Jenny Lind community. The caller reported that there was a driver kicking up dust in front of his home.

An argument between the two soon followed, and at some point during that argument, the sheriff’s office says Anderson, a nearby neighbor, got out of his trailer and shot the caller’s dog to death due to excessive barking.

Anderson then allegedly pointed the handgun at his neighbor and threatened to kill him.

Eventually, Anderson took off in an older, blue Ford Expedition. Deputies were able to talk with Anderson on the phone at some point after – urging him to turn himself in – but he wasn’t seen until turning himself in at the jail.