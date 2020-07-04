Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shooting overnight in the Upper Land Park area, authorities said.
The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened along Seavey Circle just before 11:30 p.m.
Two men were located with gunshot wounds. Sacramento police said one of the victims died at the hospital and the other remains in critical condition.
No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.