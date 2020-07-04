SIERRA COUNTY (CBS13) – One person is dead, two others were injured, and one person is lost after a shooting in a remote area of northwestern Sierra County on Friday afternoon, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday.

Authorities said reports of the shooting came in at around 4 p.m. While deputies were responding, they learned that two victims were taken to the Cal-Ida area by a private vehicle to receive medical treatment.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they learned shortly later of a third victim in the same general area. The victim called authorities and said they fled the area after being shot and was lost.

The sheriff’s office said the third victim was eventually located but was dead. While searching for the third victim, deputies said they were also looking for a lost minor. A description of the minor was not released.

The identities of all shooting victims were not released.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.