FOLSOM (CBS13) – Crews are battling a two-alarm apartment fire on Saturday evening, the Folsom Fire Department announced.
Fire officials said the fire is burning on the 900 block of Figueroa Street.
Firefighters are on scene on a structure fire in the 900 block of Figueroa Street in Folsom. Stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/K3E0BYophj
— Folsom Fire Dept (@FolsomFire) July 5, 2020
Authorities advise residents to stay clear of the area. No injuries were reported and further details regarding the extent of the damage were not yet released.
