TRACY (CBS13) – Eight people were injured after a fire damaged several homes and caused evacuations in Tracy on Sunday, officials said.

Tracy firefighters battled what started as a backyard fire that spread to several residences. The scene was along W. Clover Road between Holly Drive and Buthman Avenue.

Officials said one of the victims was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. The remaining victims suffered minor injuries, such as smoke inhalation, and were treated at the scene.

The Tracy Police Department said that all those evacuated from the area were taken to the CVS parking lot west of Buthman Avenue.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting those who may need shelter for the night.

An exact number of homes damaged and details regarding the cause of the fire were not released.

Fire officials said the blaze was reported at 5:17 p.m. and knocked down just before 7:30 p.m.