STOCKTON (CBS13) – Crews are battling a fire in Stockton authorities say has already burned three homes and caused evacuations.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started in the 2300 block of Cemetery Lane. The Stockton Fire Department said the fire is impacting homes in the area of Harding Way and Stanford Avenue.
Authorities said evacuees are being sent to West Lane Bowl and anyone else in the impacted area is asked to evacuate immediately.
Just before 2 p.m., fire officials said more homes were reportedly threatened by the blaze.
