Nike Pulls Gear, Fedex Asks For Redskins Name Change On Same Day As Federal Officials Tell Dan Snyder To Do The SameThere's now a clear line drawn in the sand, and Snyder has a decision to make.

'Nothing In This Story Played Out The Way You Thought It Would': Pat Kondelis On Showtime Sports Docu-Series 'Outcry'The director discusses his fascinating Showtime docu-series about former Texas high school football Greg Kelley and the complicated story around his sexual assault conviction.

State Flip-Flops On Youth Sports: No Team Drills Or Conditioning Allowed In Any CountyFrom high school football to soccer clubs, many kids are back to team drills and training. But the state tells CBS13 those teams are violating state health orders and could be guilty of a misdemeanor.

'20-Under Might Not Win It If Greens Are Soft', Says Nick Faldo On Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club yielded plenty of low scores in the Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year, even as Nate Lashley ran away with the trophy.