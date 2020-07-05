Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – An 8-year-old boy was shot near the left eye while sitting on a roof in Stockton during the Fourth of July, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said the child is in the hospital and is expected to recover.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Gotham Drive.
Authorities said the suspect in the shooting fired gunshots from the backyard. The only suspect description released was of an individual of an unknown race with long hair and dark clothing.
Any witnesses to the shooting are encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department.
No further information was released.