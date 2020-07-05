STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a suspected drunk driver Sunday after a 5.5-mile chase in Stockton caused two crashes and several grass fires, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 130 p.m., Uriel Delossantos, 37, was driving a pickup truck with no passenger side front wheel – leaving behind a trail of sparks from a brake rotor scraping on the ground, deputies said.

A deputy that spotted the vehicle attempted a traffic stop, but Delossantos drove away over Highway 00 on the overpass for Waterloo Road.

Authorities said Delossantos then crashed into the back of a Chevy pickup truck that was stopped at a red light, causing the suspect vehicle to come to a stop.

The sheriff;’s office said the driver of the Chevy, concerned due to their 6-year-old child being in the truck, pulled forward toward a safer location.

At this point, investigators said Delossantos flashed a peace sign at responding deputies and smiled before driving eastbound initiating another pursuit while reaching speeds of up to 80 miles per hour on Highway 88.

With the brake rotor still scraping on the ground, Delossantos caused several grass fires in the dry grassy areas along the highway, deputies said. The Stockton Fire Department was called in for assistance with the fires.

Shortly later, Delossantos lost control of the vehicle near the Waterloo Club and crashed into a fence at Comstock Road and Highway 88.

Deputies said Delossantos was not compliant in exiting the vehicle and a K9 was called in for assistance in taking him into custody.

After being medically cleared at the hospital, Delossantos was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, where he faces charges including a DUI, hit-and-run, resisting arrest, reckless driving, evading with wanton disregard for safety, providing false identification and property damage, the sheriff’s office said.