STOCKTON

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was shot and killed late Saturday night, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said the victim, 38, was located with a single gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene in the 8000 block of Albany Drive. Their identity has not yet been released.

The shooting was reported at around 10:40 p.m., police said.

No information regarding a suspect, motive or the events leading up to the shooting was available. No other injuries were reported.

Stockton police encourage anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department.

