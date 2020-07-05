  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PMRaw Travel
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMElevation with Steven Furtick
    01:00 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fourth of July, lathrop news

LATHROP (CBS13) – A man lost his hand after a firework exploded as he was attempting to light it in Lathrop on Saturday, authorities said.

The Lathrop Police Department said it happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greengate Place.

Investigators learned a man in his 30s attempted to light a mortar-type firework when it exploded in his hand. His identity was not released.

Authorities had to apply a tourniquet to the man’s arm.

“This incident was totally preventable. Always use safety when handling fireworks,” Lodi police said in a post on social media.

No further information was released.

Comments

Leave a Reply