Comments
LATHROP (CBS13) – A man lost his hand after a firework exploded as he was attempting to light it in Lathrop on Saturday, authorities said.
The Lathrop Police Department said it happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greengate Place.
Investigators learned a man in his 30s attempted to light a mortar-type firework when it exploded in his hand. His identity was not released.
Authorities had to apply a tourniquet to the man’s arm.
“This incident was totally preventable. Always use safety when handling fireworks,” Lodi police said in a post on social media.
No further information was released.