SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A man suffered major injuries to the stomach and legs from the use of fireworks on Saturday night, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday.
Authorities said the injuries were initially reported to law enforcement as those caused by a shotgun.
Investigators said they determined firework use was the cause and the injuries were in the victim’s lower stomach and upper thighs.
The sheriff’s office said there were over 770 incidents on the Fourth of July, with over 220 calls being related to fireworks.
“There was an unrelenting display of mortar-style fireworks across the entire county,” the agency said in a Facebook post.
The agency said patrols will continue to be out in force as firework use tends to continue even after the holiday.