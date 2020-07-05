LATHROP (CBS13) – An individual within the Sacramento Kings’ traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday forcing the organization to shut down their practice facility, according to reports from The Athletic.

The Athletic Senior NBA Writer Sam Amick tweeted out the news on Sunday night, saying the reopening of the practice facility before the team heads to Orlando on Wednesday is unlikely.

Source tells @TheAthletic the Kings have shut down their practice facility after receiving a positive coronavirus test within the team’s traveling party on Sunday. The facility is not expected to reopen before the team departs for Orlando on Wednesday. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 6, 2020

The Kings are the latest team to close the doors to their practice facility due to positive COVID-19 tests results. The others include the Bucks, Heat, Clippers, Nuggets, and Nets.

Sacramento is one of 22 teams included in the NBA’s planned July 31 restart of the season, which is set to take place at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

The 22 teams include 13 Western Conference teams and 9 Eastern Conference, who will all play eight “regular season” games each to set up seeding – 8 West, 8 East teams – for the playoffs, which are planned to start in August.

The other eight teams that weren’t invited to Orlando to resume play will see their seasons end.

The NBA season went on hiatus on March 11, soon after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. All major sports leagues remained dormant through May and have only recently revealed plans to reopen.