SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — A statue of Spanish missionary Father Junipero Serra in downtown Sacramento, California, was toppled by demonstrators on Saturday.

The statue, which was erected in Capitol Park in 1965, was brought down amid a protest focusing on the rights and historical struggle of indigenous people.

The 18th century Roman Catholic priest founded nine of California’s 21 Spanish missions and forced Native Americans to stay at those missions after they were converted or face brutal punishment. Serra died in 1784.

The California Highway Patrol said that at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, a group of about 200 demonstrators moved onto Capitol grounds toward the statue. Investigators said members of the group spray-painted and beat on the statue before attempting to set it on fire. The agency said protesters then wrapped tow straps around the statue and pulled it down. The CHP said an investigation is underway to find those responsible.

Statues of Serra have been defaced in California for several years by people who said he destroyed tribes and their culture.

Last month protesters pulled down Serra statues in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, statues on the East Coast honoring Confederates who tried to break away from the United States were also toppled. The incidents occurred amid ongoing demonstrations against racism following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in May.