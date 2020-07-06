Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police have caught the suspect responsible for stealing a pair of American Flags from a Citrus Heights business on the Fourth of July.
Chief of Police Ronald Lawrence, tweeted out surveillance video of the Independence Day theft.
The suspect could be seen using a bucket to stand up and grab each flag. They are then seen walking off with both flags in hand.
Officers bought the business owner a pair of new flags.
However, Chief Lawrence also noted that the suspect has since been caught. The original flags have also been recovered.
The name of the suspect has not been released.