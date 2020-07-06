GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Two people were arrested on conspiracy and identity theft charges in Granite Bay last week.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle around 2 a.m. last Thursday because it did not have any license plates.

Deputies learned the driver, 34-year-old Randa Martin, is on probation for stolen property out of Sacramento County, and her passenger, 36-year-old Jason Toy, is also on probation out of Sacramento County for possession of narcotics.

The deputies searched Martin’s vehicle and reportedly found a stolen checkbook, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe. The sheriff’s office said the checkbook had a check written out to Martin and two carbon copies of checks written to Toy, one of which had been successfully cashed.

Toy and Martin were arrested on charges of identity theft and conspiracy. Additionally, Toy was charged with passing fictitious checks and an outstanding warrant. Martin was also charged with forgery, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.