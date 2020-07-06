Comments

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A three-alarm grass fire is burning dangerously close to homes in Fairfield.
The blaze started around 4:40 p.m., according to the Fairfield Fire Department. It’s threatening homes in the area of Mountain Meadow Drive. It’s unknown whether any homes have been burned.
Fairfield Police said the following residential streets were evacuated:
Scotch Pine Ct
Early Amber Ct
Sierra Ct
Link Rd between Cordelia Rd and Pittman Rd are closed.
Cordelia Rd between Link Rd and Thomason Ln is closed.
Helicopter footage showed residents in their backyards with fire hoses, trying to keep the fire from reaching their property.
