STOCKTON (CBS13) — Power is back on and clean-up underway after a four-alarm fire that damaged eight homes in Stockton Sunday. Pacific Gas and Electric crews worked all morning to restore power after a grass fire burned out of control near Stockton Rural Cemetery.

“We could see the fire coming from way back there,” said Nichole Turner.

Turner returned to what’s left of her home Monday morning.

“We were in the back spraying before we were like… we cannot stop it ourselves. Within 20 minutes we were like ‘get out, get out!’” Turner said.

Turner and her family escaped with the clothes on their back while police knocked on doors trying to evacuate neighbors to a nearby bowling alley. Rufina Vantula prayed as the flames surrounded her home.

“It was in the back and around here,” she said.

Thankfully her home was spared, but eight others were not so lucky. Contractors met with homeowners to discuss damages Monday morning.

It’s not just contractors but cleanup and restoration crews who were on the scene, because some of the damage you don’t see can be just as bad, according to Stephen Windsor with the Restoration & Cleaning company.

“Unfortunately the smell is going to linger around for some time because of all the damages outside until you walk through and test the house with sponges,” he said.

Putting their lives back together bit-by-bit while trying to figure out what happens next. For now, Turner and her children are staying with family.

“These types of things happen. We’re thankful we have our family and that we are safe,” said Turner. “It is just your memories. You can’t get back when things like this happen to you.”

Two people were treated and released from the hospital. It’s unclear what caused the fire.