SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Enforcement against illegal fireworks was all over the map over the weekend across the Central Valley, with some law enforcement agencies handing out dozens of citations while others didn’t give out any.

Not all agencies have released their numbers. However, several say they did take action against illegal fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend.

In Sutter County, the sheriff’s office says they handed out a total of 46 citations to people suspected of violating the illegal fireworks ordinance. The numbers don’t include any citations from Yuba City, though.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they did not issue any citations, but the Sacramento Police Department noted they seized “some” fireworks over the weekend.

No numbers have been released from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Stockton Police Department says they don’t have information on enforcement actions.