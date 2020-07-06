RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Firefighters responded to a large grass fire in Rio Linda near Kasser Road Monday night.
The fire was burning near Kasser Road and Tan Wood Road and spread to Baseline Road, Metro Fire said.
~40 acres and bumping against Baseline Rd. Assistance from @CALFIRENEU, @SacFirePIO, and @RSVL_Fire pic.twitter.com/H4iyBAY05d
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 7, 2020
Metro Fire expects this vegetation fire to grow to more than 100 acres and actively burn inside the current perimeter but say firefighters have been able to hold the line east of Baseline Road.
Baseline Road was closed between Watt Avenue and Palladay Road as crews worked to contain the fire.
Lt. Andrew Scott with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Dyer Lane and Tan Wood Road are also closed due to the fire. Scott said the fire has grown to approximately 150 acres.
#DyerFire is about 150+- acres. @CALFIRENEU & @metrofirepio on scene. Dyer Lane & Tan Wood Road are also closed. #TrafficAlert ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/bLmVfTO0bv
— Lt. Andrew Scott (@AndrewScottPCSO) July 7, 2020
No homes were threatened by this blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.