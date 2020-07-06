One Dead In Double Shooting At Cirby Way And Riverside Ave.Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Riverside Ave. and Cirby Way.

47 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases Close State CapitolSpeaker Anthony Rendon's office confirmed five people who work in the state Assembly have tested positive for the coronavirus.

50 minutes ago

Turf Battle Over Baseball Field In HughsonSummer baseball is on pause in California since coronavirus hit but that didn’t stop a couple of Bay Area teams from traveling all the way to Stanislaus County to play ball.

1 hour ago

Secret Christopher Columbus Statue Removal Plan RevealedThe statue, which stands in the Capitol rotunda, may be removed as early as Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Testing Sites Forced To Temporarily Shut DownSacramento doctors are raising the alarm about a coronavirus testing shortage.

2 hours ago