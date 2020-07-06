ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Riverside Ave. and Cirby Way.

According to Roseville police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds at the scene. Both were taken to an area hospital and one of the victims was pronounced deceased. The second victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they are gathering suspect information and believe the suspect left the scene in a vehicle.

According to Roseville police, there will be significant traffic impacts through the intersection as officers investigate the shooting. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police did not release any more information about the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.