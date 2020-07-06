NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing someone inside a North Highlands store over the weekend.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Eugene Pratt, was inside a convenience store in the 4900 block of Watt Avenue around midnight Sunday when he had an altercation with the unidentified victim.

According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement, Pratt left the store and returned around 1:15 a.m. and shot the victim. Deputies arrived a the store and found a security guard giving first aid to the victim, who had been hit multiple times. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s department detectives say during the attack, the security guard shot Pratt in the lower body. He was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).