TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for pointing a powerful laser at a Stanislaus County Sheriff helicopter.

The incident happened back in October 2017. According to the district attorney’s office, a sheriff’s office helicopter was hit five to six times by a green laser. Due to the interference, the air support response to a domestic violence call was disrupted.

Roger Shane John was arrested in connection to the incident. A laser that is 17-times more powerful than legally permissible for handheld laser devices was seized.

He has since pleaded guilty. On Monday, the DA’s office announced that the now 34-year-old John is being sentenced to two years and three months in prison. The prison sentence will then be followed by three years of supervised release.