SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Westbound Highway 50 was down to just one lane due to a crash Monday morning.
The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. just east of the Interstate 5 connector. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least four vehicles appear to have been involved.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE in #Sacramento County: Expect delays. ONLY one lane OPEN on westbound US-50 just east of I-5. The #4 (right), #3 (right-middle) & #1 (left) lanes are BLOCKED due to traffic collision. #KnowBeforeYouGo #BeWorkZoneAlert @CHP_Valley @CHPNSac @CHPSouthSac pic.twitter.com/Gz3aLM52aR
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 6, 2020
As a result of the crash, both the #4, #3 and #1 lanes were blocked.
The crash was cleared a little after 7 a.m.
Expect residual traffic through the morning commute.