SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Westbound Highway 50 was down to just one lane due to a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. just east of the Interstate 5 connector. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least four vehicles appear to have been involved.

As a result of the crash, both the #4, #3 and #1 lanes were blocked.

The crash was cleared a little after 7 a.m.

Expect residual traffic through the morning commute.

